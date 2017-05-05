Pages Navigation Menu

Can You Feel the Love? Watch this Cute Video of Adesua Etomi Moments After her Engagement Announcement!

Adesua Etomi is just the cutest! Moments after her the news of her engagement to Banky W broke the internet, her friend and actress Somleke Iyamah-Idhalama recorded this candid video of the Future Mrs Wellington and her reaction to the outpouring of love from their fans and well wishers! Watch it below. #candidshot with Susu Mama 😂 Moments […]

