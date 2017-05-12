Can YOU guess how old she is? 'China's fittest mum' reveals how she manages to look half her age

Mirror.co.uk

A bombshell dubbed 'China's fittest mum ' has left people taken aback by the fact she's 50 years old. Liu Yelin, whose beautiful photos have gone viral , has enviable flawless skin and a toned body that makes her look half her age. She has been …



and more »