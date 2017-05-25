Cancer: Nollywood actress heaps curse on rumour mongers

By Benjamin Njoku

NOLLYWOOD actress, Halima Abubakar, who recently returned from India, where she underwent successful fibroid surgery has refuted reports by an online platform that she has cancer.

The actress is, however, demanding an apology from the online portal, saying “Whoever wrote the story would go through worst pain that I ever went through.” Halima who now sports a bald look after shaving her hair due to drug reactions she suffered during the operation noted on a post on her Instagram page that she would have revealed that she has cancer just as she opened up about her fibroid operation.

“Naijagist you know I can sue and win this case right? If I have cancer, just the way I announced my fibroid, I would announce it. Please, I have no such around me and I would appreciate the non-factual information and speculation about my health to stop. Allow me heal in peace!!

“We heal differently. Am encouraging women out there. This is wickedness and whoever wrote this will go through worst pain that I ever went through. You would tell the world who diagnosed me and how you got such conclusions. More than 1000 ladies are suffering from fibroid and I am talking to them. Am scared of none, am sure you know this. Better apologize,” she added on Instagram page.

The post Cancer: Nollywood actress heaps curse on rumour mongers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

