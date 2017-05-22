Pages Navigation Menu

Cancer patient who married his fiancée in hospice has died just 48 hours after wedding

Manchester Evening News

Cancer patient who married his fiancée in hospice has died just 48 hours after wedding
Manchester Evening News
A wife is grieving the loss of her brave husband just 48 hours after they married at a hospice. A charity organised the wedding of Ray Kershaw, 63, and Tracy Brooks, 45, after Ray, who had been diagnosed with cancer, was told he had just days to live.
