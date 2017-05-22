Cancer patient who married his fiancée in hospice has died just 48 hours after wedding – Manchester Evening News
Manchester Evening News
Cancer patient who married his fiancée in hospice has died just 48 hours after wedding
A wife is grieving the loss of her brave husband just 48 hours after they married at a hospice. A charity organised the wedding of Ray Kershaw, 63, and Tracy Brooks, 45, after Ray, who had been diagnosed with cancer, was told he had just days to live.
