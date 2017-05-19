Candidates With Technical Issues While Writing 2017 UTME Will Resit The Exam – JAMB Registrar

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has disclosed that candidates who experienced technical issues while sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination would be rescheduled to resit the examination. He said candidates to resit the exams include those that were logged out by the systems and could not answer the …

