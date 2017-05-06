Canelo vows to KO Chavez

Canelo Alvarez technically didn’t predict he’ll knock out Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., but the Mexican superstar all but said that’s what will happen when they fight tonight.

Speaking to a group of reporters at MGM Grand, Alvarez admitted it’s difficult to think their 12-round, super middleweight match will go the distance at T-Mobile Arena. The 26-year-old Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs) has not been knocked out since he turned pro in October 2005, but the 31-year-old Chavez (50-2-1, 32 KOs, 1 NC) was stopped by Polish light heavyweight contender Andrzej Fonfara after nine rounds in their April 2015 fight in Carson, California.

Fonfara floored Chavez in the ninth round that night, which prompted Chavez to quit on his stool before the 10th round started.

“The percentages of a knockout are very high, are very good because of the styles, because of the knockout ratios of both,” Alvarez, who’ll face Chavez at a contracted catch weight of 164½ pounds, said through a translator. “It’s a very low percentage that it’ll go the distance. But you can’t predict a knockout, because if you do it doesn’t come. We’ll just see what happens on Saturday night.”

Alvarez was a 6½-1 favorite to defeat Chavez at MGM Grand’s sports book Wednesday.

The odds of Alvarez winning by knockout were 9-5. The odds of Chavez beating Alvarez by knockout were 12-1, despite that the 5-feet-9 Alvarez is expected to encounter a significant size disadvantage against the 6-feet-1 Chavez.

