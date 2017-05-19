Cannes 2017­- Sarah Inya Lawal To Speak On Global Panel At Film Festival Organized By The Hollywood Reporter

Founder of Ascend Talent Management, Inya Lawal has been listed as one of the speakers at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival Panel discussion, Opportunities in Global Markets: The New Gold Rush.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, it is set to take place at 10.30 a.m. on Friday at the La Plage Royale’s Members Club

​The panel organized by JD Consultancy and Buffalo 8 Speakers, in partnership with The Hollywood Reporter will feature a variety of global power brokers including Indian actress and filmmaker Nandida Das, co-founder of Arab distributor and production banner Mad Solutions, Alaa Karkouti, Ivanhoe Films president of production, Kilian Kerwin and Cinepolis’ COO, Miguel Mier.

In addition to discussing the Theme of the day, the session will also examine the role of big data in this expansion and the connections between countries, and it will feature the panel members’ predictions on the impact of these changes on content.

Sarah Inya Lawal is no stranger to the global film scene, she is a regular speaker at international panels and film festivals and sits on the jury of CinemAfrik. Earlier this year, she engineered a lucrative partnership with Bollywood entertainment giant Dazzlr to foster Bollywood collaborations with African talent.

Read more here: http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/cannes-jjd-consultancy-buffalo-8-speakers-team-emerging-markets-panel-discussion-1004544

The post Cannes 2017­- Sarah Inya Lawal To Speak On Global Panel At Film Festival Organized By The Hollywood Reporter appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

