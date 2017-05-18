Cannes 2017 Fashion – Our Top Seven Celeb Outfits

I’m sorry if you came here for a genuine, heartfelt discussion about what happened at the Cannes Film Festival 2017 opening ceremony and some ‘who wore it best’ stuff.

It would be near impossible for me to care any less, but given that so many of you read these stories the show must go on.

Shall we?

Jessica Chastain:

Ellie Fanning:

Eva Herzigova:

Julianne Moore:

Naomie Harris:

Emily (we call her by one name now):

Hailey Baldwin:

Shall we throw in one more for good measure? It’s Uma Thurman, everyone:

If you’re fashion inclined and want to see who the celebs were wearing you can head over HERE.

I’m done.

[sources:harpers&metro]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

