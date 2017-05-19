Cannes 2017 Sarah Inya Lawal to speak on opportunities in global markets at film festival – Pulse Nigeria
|
360Nobs.com
|
Cannes 2017 Sarah Inya Lawal to speak on opportunities in global markets at film festival
Pulse Nigeria
At a session co-organised by The Hollywood Reporter at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, Sarah Inya Lawal will speak on global opportunities. Published: 3 minutes ago; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail · Sarah Inya Lawal play. Sarah Inya Lawal …
Cannes 2017- Sarah Inya Lawal To Speak On Global Panel At Film Festival Organized By The Hollywood Reporter
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!