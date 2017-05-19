Cannes Film Festival 2017: Winnie Harlow’s perfect performance on the red carpet – Metro
|
Metro
|
Cannes Film Festival 2017: Winnie Harlow's perfect performance on the red carpet
Metro
Andreas said of the image: 'It is important to take your time on the red carpet, so photographers can get the best possible pictures. The preparations take some time: choosing the dress, the jewellery, the make-up, the hair-do, the car, invitations. It …
Princess Moment! Winnie Harlow Stuns in Zuhair Murad for #Cannes2017
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!