Cannes Film Festival: Winnie Harlow steps out in a showstopping Zuhair Murad gown

Just as we imagined, the 2017 Cannes Film Festival red carpet is on fire with the most glamorous evening gowns….

Read » Cannes Film Festival: Winnie Harlow steps out in a showstopping Zuhair Murad gown on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

