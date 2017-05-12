Canon launches new EOS range of cameras

By Rotimi Agbana

CANON Central and North Africa, a global leader in imaging solutions, has officially launched her EOS cinema range and EOS movie range of products to the Nigerian market.

The event, which was organized to invigorate the Nigerian film, photography and cinematography industry was a timely occasion for the media and entertainment industry stakeholders to experience a first-hand demonstration of the impeccable quality and design of Canon’s new range of products.

The event which attracted the presence of high profile socialites, Tech Magnates, movie producers and directors, music video directors, and a host of other stakeholders in the entertainment industry, gave filmmakers and other professionals a veritable platform to work their professional hands on each of the new range of cameras.

The line-up, which includes the 5D Mark IV, C100 MK II, C300 MK II, XC15 and more, were exhibited for guests who in turn had the privileged opportunity to test and purchase the products at a discounted price.

While professionals and invited guests tried their hands on the new products, Canon experts were readily available to provide technical expertise and advice on the products to potential buyers who had the opportunity of buying at discounted prices.

Raul Gabat, Business Development Manager, Canon Central and North Africa, took guests on an insightful orientation of the new range of products. In crystal clear details, he educated potential users on the technical intricacies, new innovations, and uniqueness of the new products. Four specially selected cinematographers shared their exclusive experience with the new range of products while showcasing their short films shot with each of the Canon products.

The post Canon launches new EOS range of cameras appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

