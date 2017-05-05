Canon unveils high-tech camera, printers – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Canon unveils high-tech camera, printers
Canon Incorporation, a Japanese technology firm, has unveiled three high-tech imaging products for the Nigerian market in its bid to strengthen its in-country presence and increase its market growth. EOS 5D Mark IV camera and E-Series of PIXMA printers …
