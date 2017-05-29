Capital market: Stock market investments crashed by N1.93 trn – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Capital market: Stock market investments crashed by N1.93 trn
Vanguard
THE Nigerian capital market has recorded abysmal performance in the last two years of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration as investors in the nation's stock market lost N1.93 trillion worth of their investments in companies quoted on the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!