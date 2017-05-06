Capital Oil Boss Ifeanyi Ubah Arrested by DSS over Alleged theft of N11bn Petroleum Products

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested the Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas Ltd., Ifeanyi Ubah, over alleged acts that are inimical to the economy, an operative, Tony Opuiyo, has said. Opuiyo said in a statement in Abuja on Saturday that Ubah was arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing, diverting and illegally […]

