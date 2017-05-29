Capital Oil workers plead for Ubah’s release

By Innocent Anaba

Members of staff of Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited, have cried out to the Federal Government to ensure the release of their Chairman, Mr Ifeanyi Ubah.

Ubah is in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, following his arrest over allegations of economic sabotage and alleged diversion of petroleum products to the tune of N11 billion.

It will be recalled that while a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, where he(Ubah) had challenged his continued detention had ordered the DSS to release him within 48hours, an Abuja High Court also on the same day extended his detention for another 14 days.

A statement by Mr. Saturday Igbarease, the Manager, Distribution, Capital Oil & Gas Industries Limited, weekend, said that Ubah’s continued detention has led to the shut-down of operations at Capital Oil & Gas with about 2,000 workers currently on the verge of losing their jobs.

He said, “As another month ends, the workers are particularly worried as there is no hope of receiving salaries. Their situation is made worse in the face of the hard times currently being experienced in the country.

“The workers call on the Federal Government to intervene in a bid to avert the impending starvation of their families. The injustice meted on Dr Ubah is negatively affecting over 2,000 workers of Capital Oil.

“The FG should be mindful of the implications on our families who are gradually been forced to starve,” he added.

The post Capital Oil workers plead for Ubah's release appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

