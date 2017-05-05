Pages Navigation Menu

Car Dealers and Customs Clash in Kaduna over Import Duty – Bella Naija

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Car Dealers and Customs Clash in Kaduna over Import Duty
The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has confirmed the report that one of it's patrol vans was set ablaze by some angry car dealers in Kaduna over import duty. The incident took place along the Rabah Road, in Kaduna North Local Government, occurred at …
