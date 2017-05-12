Car plunges into manhole in Owerri

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—RESIDENTS of Owerri municipality woke up yesterday to behold a crashed commercial Volkswagen Passat car in a huge manhole close to the Government House roundabout.

Vanguard could not ascertain before press time, how the accident occurred or what led to it.

It was also not too clear if the Volkswagen Passat car was loaded with passengers and what the fate of the occupants were after the crash.

Vanguard could not equally ascertain either the point of departure or destination of the driver and his co-travellers.

A man, who claimed that he operates his business outfit around the area, told Vanguard that “the crash must have taken place in the night because it was not here before I closed shop yesterday”.

Although the man bluntly refused to identify himself, he however recalled that “the big manhole built by the Chief Sam Mbakwe administration in the second republic, collects flood water from Wetheral Road, Okigwe Road, Government House and Tetlow Road and empties it into Nworie River”.

A senior civil servant, who spoke on strict grounds of anonymity, blamed the accident on the ongoing expansion of the road.

“How can this government embark on such a task without necessarily putting safety precautions in place? I have not ceased to wonder if these projects have engineering drawings”, the civil servant said.

When contacted on his mobile line, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Andrew Enwerem, said he was get to get briefs on the automobile crash.

“I am yet to get any brief on the crash. I equally do not know if there were casualties or not. To avoid unnecessary waste of precious human life, I advice the government and its contractor to quickly place safety precautions at their construction sites”, the PPRO pleaded.

