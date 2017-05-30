Cardiff City Complete SIgning Of Neil Etheridge And Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

Cardiff City have announced the signings of Neil Etheridge and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing from Walsall and Rochdale respectively.

The duo will officially join the club on July 1 after the expiration of theri current deals. Goalkeeper Etheridge has over fifty international appearances for the Philippines while winger Mendez-Laing made over 70 appearances during his time at Rochdale

Etheridge has also previously played for Bristol Rovers, Crewe Alexandra, Charlton Athletic and Oldham Athletic.

He has been Walsall’s number one for the past two seasons, making 94 appearances.

“We haven’t had a big goalkeeper, and this lad is 6″2,” said Warnock.

“He’s always come out on top when we’re talking about goalkeepers and we’re delighted that he’s agreed to sign.

After starting out his career with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Mendez-Laing has enjoyed loan spells at Peterborough United and Sheffield United, before later joining the Posh on a permanent basis.

He has since made over seventy appearances for League One side, Rochdale, scoring 10 goals last season in League One for Dale.

“I’ve watched him this season in particular and you get hunches about players, as a manager,” added Warnock. “I just feel that he can contribute a lot to us next season.

“I think he’ll be a very good squad player and it’s up to him to get into the first-team and make the position his own. He’s only a young lad still, but he’s got explosive pace and a lot to prove and I think it’s the right place for him. I think the fans will enjoy watching him.”

Warnock added: “We’ve been working hard since the season ended and we’re hoping to continue with further exciting announcements in the coming months.”

