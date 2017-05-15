Pages Navigation Menu

Carmelo And La La Anthony Spend Time With Their Son On Mother’s Day

NBA star Carmelo and about to be ex-wife Lala Anthony put their breakup on the back burner to spend a chunk of Mother’s Day together with their son. They were seen at Neta, a sushi joint in the Village, with both parties so calm that there were no obvious pointers to their separation. Quite the…

The post Carmelo And La La Anthony Spend Time With Their Son On Mother’s Day appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

