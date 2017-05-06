Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Carragher: Mourinho must unleash Rashford as a striker – Teamtalk.com

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Teamtalk.com

Carragher: Mourinho must unleash Rashford as a striker
Teamtalk.com
Jamie Carragher thinks Marcus Rashford should be utilised as a striker more often for Manchester United following his impressive display against Celta Vigo on Thursday. The England international led the line well for the Red Devils against Celta in the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.