Cartel responsible for Benue’s huge wage bill— Gov Ortom – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Cartel responsible for Benue's huge wage bill— Gov Ortom
Vanguard
MAKURDI—Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has blamed the high wage bill of the state, put at around N7.8 billion monthly, on a cartel. Gov Samuel Ortom. Ortom, who spoke, weekend, in Gbajimba, Guma Local Government Area, said the discovery …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!