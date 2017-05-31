Pages Navigation Menu

‘Cash Trapped’ Adamawa United to Sack 50 Players from Club

Chairman of Adamawa United, Emmanuel Zira, has said the Nigeria National League club-side planned to lay off some of its players owing to financial constraints.

Zira hinted that there are plans to downsize the players to a manageable size for effective results going forward.

The club chairman who spoke to journalists said that most of the recruited players are of no use to the club and that keeping them will put a strain on the treasury of the struggling club.

He said at present, Adamawa United is maintaining a total of 75 players which according to him no football club in the world has such a number of players on its payroll.

“We have 75 players and most of these players are not good to play just a few minutes for the club because they’re not good footballers, not less than 50 players will go,” he stated.

He blamed political office holders for imposing players on the management of the club, a situation he said if not checkmated will soon sink the club into avoidable expenses.

“Some political office holders will just bring any person whether the person knows how to kick ball or not and say this is my candidate the management must put his name as player of the club.

“This attitude is killing the club gradually. For us to move forward we must take the bull by the horn and sack those that are of no use to the club,” he maintained.

On the protest of the players last week when the sports commissioner, Augustine Ayuba and some officials of the ministry were locked up in their offices, he confirmed the protest and said the players were protesting the delay in the payment of their April salary.

Zira who ruled out plans to buy new players next season pointed out that the club will concentrate on the old players and give them good training and incentives to boost their performance.

