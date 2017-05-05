Pages Navigation Menu

Cassinga attack replays in survivors’ minds – New Era

New Era

Cassinga attack replays in survivors' minds
New Era
As Namibia commemorated Cassinga Day yesterday some of the survivors of 39 years ago, when racist South African troops attacked Cassinga refugee camp in Angola, said they are still filled with vivid memories of the loss of lives, injuries and emotional …
