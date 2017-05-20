Pages Navigation Menu

Cassper Nyovest joins March against Femicide in South Africa

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Music

Foremost SA rapper, Cassper Nyovest has joined the march to protest the increasing rate of violence against women in South Africa. The march comes a day after Karabo Mokoena who was killed by her boyfriend in a gruesome manner was laid to rest in Soweto. The rapper shared a video on his Instagram page and […]

The post Cassper Nyovest joins March against Femicide in South Africa appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

