Catholic women task FG on security for northern Christians

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—CATHOLIC women in Nigeria, under the aegis of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers of Nigeria, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to provide adequate security for Christians in the Northern part of the country, saying that the incessant killing of Christians must be stopped by all stakeholders in the interest of the nation.

The women also urged government to come up with a law that will adequately protect the girl child, saying that a situation where the girl child is given away in marriage at a tender age and the inability to provide free education for indigent people were militating against the progress of the girl child in Nigeria.

National President of Confraternity of the Christian Mothers of Nigeria, Mrs Marcella Cole, stated this in Benin City, Edo State at the Investiture of the Patrons and Patronesses/ National Merit Award at the Veritas University, Abuja.

According to her, “We are worried with the killings of Christians in some parts of the country and we think the Federal Government should provide security for Nigeria citizens and Christians in particular in the North. We as mothers are also praying that God should continue to protect Nigerians and our girl child due to the pains they have gone through in so many ways.

“Adequate legislation should be passed to protect the girl child in Nigeria and that is why we are showcasing motherhood and telling Nigerian women that it is good to always build a house of God. We are launching the Veritas University female hostel because one of our aims and objective is to give our girl child a quality education. That is why we are doing this launching today.”

