Catholic’s walk of faith – New Vision

Catholic's walk of faith
The first deputy Prime Minister Moses Ali while flagging off the pilgrims thanked religious institutions for promoting unity. Walk03 703×422. Catholics have this morning thronged Munyonyo martyrs' shrine to participate in this year's walk of faith …
Hundreds hold procession around Kampala to commemorate martyrs' journey
