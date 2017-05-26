Pages Navigation Menu

Cattle ranch only solution to Herdsmen attack – Ezeemo

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An aspirant in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, Mr Godwin Ezeemo has said that the only solution to Fulani herdsmen attack is to site cattle ranches for herders to rear their cattle. Ezeemo stated this when he visited some agrarian communities in Anambra State. He decried the environmental and economic problems herdsmen activities […]

