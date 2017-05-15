Cattle rustling: Former DIG wants FG to check proliferation of small arms

A Former Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Azubuko Udah, has called on the Federal Government to check the proliferation of small arms in order to check incessant Farmers/Herdsmen clashes in the country.

Udah made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

“The herdsmen we used to know carrying sticks are now armed with AK 47 rifles, like the problem in Benue, the farmers are also armed,”he said.

He called on the Federal Government to strengthen the implementation of laws guiding proliferation of arms in the country.

The former police officer said that the situation was escalating because of the easy access both groups have to arms.

Udah also said that a situation where culprits arrested were set free would continue to fuel the crisis.

He said that it was the responsibility of the government to control the proliferation of small arms by manning its borders.

He said that it was only in the sub-region that herdsmen still go about with their cattle, adding that ranching was the modern practice globally.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Benue and Ekiti governments recently enacted laws to check activities of herdsmen in their respective states.

