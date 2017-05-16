Cavani named best player in France

Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani was named the best Ligue 1 player of the season by his fellow professionals on Monday. The Uruguay forward has scored 35 league goals in as many appearances this season and PSG are likely to finish second to Monaco in Ligue 1. The principality side won the best coach […]

