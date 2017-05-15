CBL: Eko Kings Defeat Abidjan Raiders As Bakare Hails Organisers

LEADERSHIP EDITOR

Ayo Bakare, Head Coach, Eko Kings Basketball Club of Lagos on Monday applauded the organisers of the ongoing Continental Basketball League (CBL), describing the experience as a great development for basketball.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CBL has no fewer than six teams engaged in the competition that dunked of on May 12 and will end on May 31.

The competition is tagged “The May Madness’’ to commemorate Lagos at 50.

The league is made up of Eko Kings, Lagos City Stars and Lagos Warriors all of Lagos, Libreville Izobe Dragons of Gabon, Abidjan Raiders of Abidjan and Yaoundé Giants of Cameroon.

Eko Kings defeated, Abidjan Raiders, 71-61 in a thrilling match to record their second win in two games played following their victory over Lagos Warriors in their opening match.

The competition is holding at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere which has been decked with the warmest ambience and a spectacle of sensational entertainment that has kept fans trooping in since the jump-ball opening.

Bakare told NAN that CBL had given youths the opportunity that the league could give them, the opportunity to develop and pursue their dreams in a professional manner.

“It is an awesome package, this league offers youths the opportunity to pursue a meaningful career where they can earn more money and develop their skills.

“We are looking forward to a wonderful time as the CBL promises to add value to the young players, especially those working hard to make it in basketball.

“The organisation is first class, it is a very enjoyable experience, and it is very competitive as players settle down to give their best to their clubs.

“We have a team that can go all the way and we just get better as the game progresses,’’ Bakare said.

Tom bush Wamukota, Kenyan international player with Eko Kings, also told NAN that coming to Nigeria was the best thing to him and he was enjoying every moment of the competition.

“We are working hard daily in training and in the two games played so far, I have been enjoying myself, especially the hospitality I have encountered in Nigeria.

“It is a tough competition and it is expected to be this way because of the quality of players in the league, so we just have to continue to play harder and hopefully do well for our fans,’’ Wamukota said.

In the same vein, Mohammed Ewida, an Egyptian International with the Eko Kings, told NAN that the team was capable of going all the way to win the championship.

“We have a great team, we just won two games but the competition would definitely get stronger as the games progress, however, we are ready for the challenge.

“Settling down to play in Nigeria has been interesting as we have the kind of support and hospitality we expect as a professional athlete,’’ Ewida said.

In another match played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Yaounde Giants of Cameroon defeated Lagos City Stars 92-84 in a thrilling encounter. (NAN)