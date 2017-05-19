CBL: Warriors, Izobe Dragons seek first wins

Lagos Warriors and Libreville Izobe Dragons will be calculating to secure their first wins today as they face Lagos City Stars and Abidjan Raiders respectively in the Continental Basketball League. Four games are billed for the Teslim Balogun Stadium this weekend with the first of the series starting at 4pm on Friday. There will be two games also on Saturday before the tournament moves to Yaoundé for the next four days.

Dragons coach Reteno Jason said after his first match in Lagos which they lost that he was confident the result would turn out differently when they step out the second.

“I have said so because I should have my full team on ground before that match. Fatigue caught up with us playing with just six-man rotation but we hope for better outing next time.

The team officials explained they had challenges with the flight arrangements which forced them to arrive in Lagos later than planned and had to arrive in town with fewer men than it should be.

In their first match on Tuesday they lost by 86-77 to Eko Kings who now are leading the table. The big challenge before the gentlemen from Libreville is that they are against Raiders that have set their eyes on the Final-Four playoffs.

The Dragons will count on Americans Jared Grady who had 6 assists in the first game and Anthony McDonald who led both sides in scoring hitting 23 points to see them through the Ivorians.

After that game the Lagosians will take over as Lagos Warriors battle Lagos City Stars in a desperate match as both sides are still very far from the road to the Libreville playoffs. The Warriors have struggled in their first games losing out and ideal is surely a good day to give their fans something to cheer about for the weekend.

Warriors’ last game was far from being a real battle as they were flogged 93-77 by Eko Kings. They blamed fatigue as they played back-to-back. This time they have rested enough and so there can’t be excuses anymore.

The post CBL: Warriors, Izobe Dragons seek first wins appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

