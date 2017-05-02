CBN bans 17 banks from forex market
In response to persistent complaints that some Deposit Money Banks have deliberately frustrated efforts by many Small and Medium Enterprises to access forex from the new window created by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, the apex Bank on Tuesday barred all but eight banks from dealing in the SME wholesale forex window. The financial […]
CBN bans 17 banks from forex market
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!