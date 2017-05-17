CBN floods forex market with $457.3m

Central Bank of Nigeria on Monday, May 15, 2017, injected the sum of $457.3 million into various segments of the market after a lull witnessed in the foreign exchange market last week. A breakdown of the offers indicates that both the spot and forwards segments garnered a total of $267.3 million while the wholesale segment […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

