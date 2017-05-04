CBN lifts currency allocation ban on 41 items
CENTRAL Bank of Nigeria CBN, has lifted a ban on currency allocation for importers bringing in goods worth up to $20,000 per quarter. CBN in 2015 placed a restriction on 41 items for which importers could no longer get dollars, including rice, toothpicks, cement, private jets, steel products, plastics and rubber, soap, cosmetics, furniture, Indian […]
