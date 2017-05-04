Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CBN Lifts FOREX Ban On 41 Items For Small Imports

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has lifted the restriction on 41 items hitherto marked as not valid for foreign exchange, only for small businesses.

In June 2015, shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari took office, the apex bank placed a restriction on 41 items for which importers could no longer get dollars, including rice, toothpicks, cement, private jets, steel products, plastics and rubber, soap, cosmetics, furniture, Indian incense and foreign bonds.

The governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, had said that the reason for the restriction was to drive local production of goods and services within the Nigerian system.

“Importers of items classified as not valid for forex with transactions value of $20,000 and below per quarter shall now qualify for allocation of foreign exchange,” the bank said in a circular seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Consequently, the restriction still exists for businesses with transaction value above $20,000 per quarter.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post CBN Lifts FOREX Ban On 41 Items For Small Imports appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.