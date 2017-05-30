CBN lifts Naira with $482.6m

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday intervened in the inter-bank market to the tune of 482.6 million dollars in the first trading day after the Democracy Day celebrations. A statement issued by its Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Isaac Okorafor in Abuja said that this was part of measures to underline its determination to guard the international value of the naira.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

