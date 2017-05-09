Pages Navigation Menu

CBN Offers N2bn Agric Loan to Shonga Farms – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Business


THISDAY Newspapers

CBN Offers N2bn Agric Loan to Shonga Farms
THISDAY Newspapers
The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN ), Godwin Emefiele has said that the bank has decided to supplement the foreign investment in the poultry syndicate of Shonga Farms Holdings Limited in Kwara State with a loan of N2billion under the …

