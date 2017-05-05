Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CBN reinstates Keystone Bank, others to Foreign Exchange Market – P.M. News

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


P.M. News

CBN reinstates Keystone Bank, others to Foreign Exchange Market
P.M. News
Following the suspension of fourteen commercial banks from the FOREX market and the re-reinstatement of some banks based on provision of evidence of compliance, some more banks have been re-admitted into the weekly wholesale spot and forwards …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.