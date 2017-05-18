CBN releases list of 36 items valid for access to forex – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
CBN releases list of 36 items valid for access to forex
Vanguard
The Central Bank of Nigeria yesterday released list of 36 items valid for access to foreign exchange in the foreign exchange market. In a circular to all banks and the general public yesterday the CBN said that the list of the 36 items valid was …
CBN releases list of items valid for forex
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!