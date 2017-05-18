Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CBN releases list of items valid for Forex

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday published a list of items, for which importers can source foreign exchange (Forex) from the market. CBN sent the list which has 36 categories, to all authorised dealers, Nigeria Customs and the public. It is endorsed by Director, Trade and Exchange, W.D Gotring. Gorting explained that the […]

CBN releases list of items valid for Forex

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.