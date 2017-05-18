CBN releases list of items valid for forex – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
CBN releases list of items valid for forex
The Nation Newspaper
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday released a list of items that can source foreign exchange (forex) from the market. The list, sent to all authorised dealers, Nigeria Customs and the public, has 36 categories. It is endorsed by Director …
