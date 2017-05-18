CBN releases list of items valid for forex

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday released a list of items that can source foreign exchange (forex) from the market.

The list, sent to all authorised dealers, Nigeria Customs and the public, has 36 categories. It is endorsed by Director, Trade and Exchange, W.D Gotring.

He said the list became exigent following misconceptions and enquiries across market on items that are “Valid for Foreign Exchange”.

The items that made the list include animal or vegetable fats and oils fractions, hydrogenated- not including palm oil/ olein and margarine; prepared glues and adhesive based polymers of headings 39.01 to 39.13 or on rubber; other plates, sheets, film, foil, and strip of polymers of ethylene printed- only for pharmaceutical and manufacturing.

Others are bobbins, spools, cops and similar supports of paper or paperboard used for winding textile yarn; uncoated kraft paper and board, in rolls, uncoated kraft paper and board, in rolls, paper coated with kaolin (China clay), synthetic filament, artificial filament, woven fabrics of synthetic filament yarn, including woven fabrics obtained from material polypropylene fabrics, of the type used as carpet backing.

The list also includes glass in balls, rods or tubes, unworked, float glass, coloured throughout the mass opacified, flashed or merely surface ground only for pharmaceutical manufacturing, non-domestic heating/cooling equipment, non-electric water heaters among others.

The CBN had earlier dismissed the speculation that it reversed ban on importers of 41 items from accessing foreign exchange through the forex window. The CBN said the 41 items will not be able to access forex.

The post CBN releases list of items valid for forex appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

