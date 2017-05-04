CBN Reverses FOREX Ban on 41 Items for Small Imports
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has lifted the restriction on 41 items listed as ineligible for foreign exchange. CBN, in 2015, shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office, placed a restriction on 41 items for which importers could no longer get dollars, including rice, toothpicks, cement, private jets, steel products, plastics and rubber, soap, cosmetics, […]
