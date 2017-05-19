Pages Navigation Menu

CBN says to recommence disbursement of micro, medium enterprises fund soon

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it will soon recommence the disbursement of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF) to micro, small and medium businesses. Dr Mudashiru Olaitan, the Director, Development Finance, CBN, made this known at the 3rd Annual General Meeting of the Association of Non-Bank Micro Finance Institutions (ANMFIN)…

