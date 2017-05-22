CBN seeks to ease Naira pressure with $100 million auction – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
CBN seeks to ease Naira pressure with $100 million auction
Daily Trust
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) plans to sell $100 million at a special wholesale spot and forwards auction on Monday as it tries to improve dollar liquidity and ease pressure on the Naira. Africa's largest economy, grappling with a currency crisis …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
