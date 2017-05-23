CBN seeks to ease Naira pressure with $100m auction

Nigeria’s Central Bank plans to sell $100 million at a special wholesale spot and forwards auction on Monday as it tries to improve dollar liquidity and ease pressure on the naira. Africa’s largest economy grappling with a currency crisis brought on by low oil prices which have hammered its foreign reserves and created chronic dollar […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

