CBN sells $482.6 mln to FX market – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
CBN sells $482.6 mln to FX market
Naija247news
LAGOS May 30 – Nigeria's central bank said on Tuesday it had sold $482.6 million to improve dollar liquidity in the foreign exchange market and curb pressure on the local currency. The bank, which has been intervening on the official currency market in …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!