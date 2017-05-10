CBN to auction Forex via book building to airlines, importers – Daily Trust
CBN to auction Forex via book building to airlines, importers
Daily Trust
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) plans to auction an undisclosed amount of dollars on Wednesday through book building to settle a backlog of demand for airlines, fuel and raw material imports, traders said. Traders said the central bank had asked …
CBN to issue N35bn in Treasury bills
