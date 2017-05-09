Pages Navigation Menu

CBT Centres Commences Reprinting Of JAMB 2017 Exam Slip

The reprinting of JAMB CBT Exam Slips for the 2017 UTME has officially begun. If you have not received an email from JAMB titled “UTME Examination Slip”, be rest assured that your Exam Slip is also available. The reason you have not received your Exam Slip via email is because email systems are usually slow …

